The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority Mr Pius Enam Hadzide has endorsed the Youth Employment Authority’s (YEA) Job and career fair 2021.

Mr Hadzide in a press release dated 31st August 2021 furthermore appealed for maximum youth participation in this year’s YEA youth and career fair.

Below is the full press release:

NATIONAL YOUTH AUTHORITY ENDORSES YEA JOB AND CAREER FAIR 2021, APPEALS FOR MAXIMUM YOUTH PARTICIPATION

The National Youth Authority (NYA) commends the Youth Empowerment

Agency (YEA) for organizing the Job and Career Fair 2021 slated for the 9th and 10th September at the Accra International Conference Center. The NYA endorses the Job and Career Fair and encourages the youth to take full advantage of the many career and networking opportunities that the Career Fair presents.

The mandate of the NYA is to spearhead the comprehensive development of Ghanaian youth through the formulation and implementation of various empowerment policies and to enhance the capacity of the youth to participate in decision making at all levels. The NYA fully recognizes that the fulfillment of its mandate depends on a collaborative effort between the Authority and its sister agencies and thus commends the YEA for this initiative geared towards securing the economic development of Ghanian youth.

The NYA remains committed to the economic, social and cultural development of the Ghanaian youth and will partner with all relevant stakeholders to fulfill this mandate.