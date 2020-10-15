The Akatsi South District Secretariat of the National Youth Authority (NYA is to organise a Youth for Peace tour ahead of the December 7 elections.

The project, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Akatsi Local Council of Churches, youth groups and Traditional authorities seeks to discuss civil responsibilities of the youth, the need to promote inter-party dialogue and tolerance.

The peace campaign project would also give participants in-depth education on vigilantism and its related-offenses law, the need for the youth to become peace ambassadors.

Mr Jerry Etse Agbo, District Coordinator of the NYA made this disclosure during an engagement with the Ghana News Agency ( GNA) after meeting some selected stakeholders at the Akatsi South District Secretariat office on Tuesday.

Mr Agbo said the peace tour project formed part of NYA’s mandate to contribute to peace and national cohesion before, during and after the December 2020 elections. He said the outreach programme would commence from November to December.

“The peace of Akatsi South and the entire Nation is dear to our hearts so our aim of organising this programme was meant to record violence -free atmosphere during this season.”

He also called on the youth to continue their support to guarding the democratic gains Ghana had attained over the years after independence.

“We appealed to every citizen to remain committed to Ghana’s quest to sustain its well-earned credentials of holding successful, credible and peaceful elections”.

He also called on the entire business community to support the project. This year’s elections will see four aspirants contesting the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Mr Bernard Ahiafor for the Parliamentary slot.