National Youth Authority trains youth in Sissalla East

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has trained 20 Youth in the Sissala East Municipality in four vocations.

The training is meant to equip them with employable skills to enhance their living standards.

The training is under the National Youth Authority’s Skills Towards Employability and Productivity (STEP) project.

The STEP project was designed by the NYA to better the lives of beneficiaries through an apprenticeship with Master craftsmen and Women, imparting skills training.

Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), said the goal of the project was to help solve youth unemployment.

The STEP Project is targeted at young people and aimed to provide them with technical and vocational training to make them employable and productive citizens in their communities.

Mr Hadzide said under phase II of the project, the National Youth Authority would train 1000 young men and women in four selected trade areas, including Dressmaking, Hairdressing, Cosmetology/Make-up Artistry, and Satellite Dish installation.

He described the makeup artistry and the cosmetology as an emerging industry that would bring income to the youth and urged them to learn everything in the area to make them successful.

He advised them not to look down upon themselves, adding professionals working in the Technical Vocations were the millionaires of the future and encouraged the youth to make the best out of the opportunity being offered under the STEP initiative.

Mr Hadzide said there was the need to engage the young people in parts of the regions, especially in the Sissala East, which was a border community.

He appealed to the youth to refrain from being recruited and rradicalised through violent extremism.

He said the fact that times were hard did not mean we should fall prey to anyone to mislead us, recruit and radicalize us to engage in unacceptable acts to disturb the peace.

He advised the beneficiaries to strive to run professionally with their chosen vocations by opening offices, giving names to their business, opening bank accounts, getting tax identification ( TIN) numbers, keeping records of what they do, and brand themselves.

Mr Amankone Ampofo, the Upper West Regional Director of the National Youth Authority, called on the beneficiaries to live up to expectations and travel through the apprenticeship period.

Mr Fuseini Yakubu Batong, the Sissalla East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), pleaded with the Youth to take good care of the equipment given to them.

Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, MP for the area whose instrumentality led to the extension of the project to the Sissala East, asked the beneficiaries to allow themselves to be taught, by their master craftsmen.