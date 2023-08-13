Nationalism Park  to be redeveloped

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) has handed over the Nationalism Park to contractors for redevelopment.

The redevelopment of the Park, which is expected to be done within three to four months before the festive season and other events, is estimated at about five million Ghana cedis.

It would include Christmas lights, everyday event centres, cafeteria, good and proper places of convenience, playing grounds, fountains, and restaurants, among others.

Mr. Akwasi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority, said the main reason behind the redevelopment of the Nationalism Park was to attract visitors and tourists into the country.

He added that “we know that December is going to be very busy in Ghana as most people, visitors and tourists will come into the country during the festive season and we want this place to be ready by December.”

According to him, the Authority and its stakeholders were trying to “develop the Park into a relaxation place, a leisure place and a place for night life.”

Mr Agyemang cited that the Park would also create an avenue for employment, adding that “apart from the tax force, many people are going to be employed in all these areas.”

“We have to make sure that the first bite comes from you and we will engage you on that so that the youth of Osu, people who are within the vicinity also get something on that and it will open up the area,” he added.

Nii Adjei Tawiah, Municipal Chief Executive of Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly emphasised that “year on year, we have spent money here but we still haven’t changed the place to the level that will attract visitors and tourists to the place.”

He appealed to other agencies to partner with the GTA to “bring the Nationalism Park back to life.”

Nii Kwabena Bonne V, Osu Alata Mantse, pointed out that ‘every February 28, we come and perform a function here and we are very happy that the GTA and the MCE have thought about that.”

He commended GTA and other stakeholders for the redevelopment, adding that it would reduce unemployment within Osu and its environment.

Ms. Annlisa Dei-Smith, Manageress of Humanlitech Ghana Limited, said the company would work hard to complete the work within the given time, stating that December was just around the corner, hence the need to put the Park in good shape to attract tourists and visitors.