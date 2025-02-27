Nations FC Defender Razak Simpson Denies Favoritism in Black Stars Camp

Nations FC defender Razak Simpson has firmly rejected claims of unequal treatment between locally based and foreign-born players in Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars.

Addressing long-standing rumors of preferential treatment for foreign-based squad members, Simpson emphasized unity and respect within the camp during an interview with 3Sports.

“Once you enter the Black Stars camp, it’s a great experience. The coaches treat everyone equally, and there’s no truth to the idea that foreign players disrespect us,” said Simpson, who recently earned his first national team call-up for Ghana’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger. His inclusion follows standout performances in the Ghana Premier League, where he has anchored Nations FC’s defense since joining from WAFA two seasons ago.

The 26-year-old’s remarks come amid persistent debates over opportunities for homegrown talent in a squad historically dominated by Europe-based professionals. Critics argue that local players often face steeper hurdles in securing consistent national team roles, but Simpson’s ascent challenges this narrative. “We can compete if given the chance,” he asserted, highlighting his determination to cement a spot in Coach Otto Addo’s plans for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Simpson’s call-up is seen as a nod to the Ghana Premier League’s growing influence, with pundits noting that strong domestic form can indeed open doors to the national stage. His journey from WAFA to Nations FC and now the Black Stars underscores the potential of local leagues to nurture talent, even as many players still eye moves abroad for greater exposure.

While his comments aim to quell division, the broader conversation about equity in team selection persists. Some fans argue that foreign-based players benefit from superior infrastructure and competition, while others, like Simpson, stress that merit and professionalism bridge any perceived gaps.

For now, Simpson’s focus remains on proving his worth on the pitch. As Ghana prepares for crucial qualifiers, his story offers a compelling counterpoint to skepticism about local players’ prospects—and a reminder that talent, wherever it emerges, can shine when given the spotlight.