Nations FC Strengthen Title Bid with Decisive Win Over Samartex

Nations FC moved closer to securing their first Ghana Premier League title after defeating defending champions Samartex FC 3-0 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The victory extends their lead to three points at the top of the table with two matches remaining.

After a tightly contested first half, Emmanuel Annor broke the deadlock in the 60th minute, slotting a low strike past the goalkeeper. Nations FC intensified their control, with Faisal Charwetey doubling the lead via a 75th-minute penalty. Kelvin Ampoful sealed the result eight minutes later, capitalizing on a defensive lapse to fire into the bottom corner.

The win marks Nations FC’s fifth consecutive home victory without conceding a goal, underscoring their defensive solidity. They now sit on 63 points, three ahead of second-placed Asante Kotoko, who also have two games left.

To claim the title, Nations FC need four points from their remaining fixtures against relegation-threatened Tamale City and mid-table Great Olympics. A victory in either match would secure the championship, regardless of Kotoko’s results.

The outcome intensifies the league’s climax, with the final matchday on May 31 poised to determine whether Nations FC can clinch a historic maiden title or if Kotoko mount a late challenge.