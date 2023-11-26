Nationwide curfew announced in Sierra Leone following security concerns

The government of Sierra Leone announced a nationwide curfew following a security incident at an army barracks on Sunday morning.

A notice by the Ministry of Information and Civic Education said some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armory at Wilberforce Barracks in the early hours of Sunday.

“They have all been rebuffed,” the notice said, adding that the government and state security forces are in control.

Citizens are “strongly” urged to stay indoors to enable the security forces to continue the process of apprehending the suspects, the notice said.