Nationwide searches carried out in homes of Italian anti-vaxxers

Italian police have carried out a nationwide series of searches on a network of anti-vaxxers whom they suspect of planning violent acts.

Police officers and a unit of special investigators seized evidence at suspects’ homes, including on their computers, the police announced on Thursday morning.

Anti-vaxxers and Covid-sceptics are known in Italy as No Vax, and have formed multiple groups on Telegram, the police said.

The police suspect the groups were planning to carry out violent acts at public demonstrations. Properties were searched in Rome, Milan, Bergamo, Reggio Emilia, Venice and Padua.

Opponents of Italy’s coronavirus rules have repeatedly demonstrated against them in various cities in recent weeks.

Most recently, the No Vox organizers called on its members to block access to railway stations all over the country in protest against the introduction of new rules for rail passengers. However, in the end very few demonstrators materialized.

Passengers must now show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test in order to use long-distance rail services.