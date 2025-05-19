Nationwide Thunderstorms Prompt GMet Weather Alert

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has warned of thunderstorms expected to sweep across all regions this afternoon following morning mist and fog conditions.

The agency’s 24-hour forecast predicts hazardous weather developing from coastal to northern areas, with potential impacts on travel and flood-prone communities.

According to the official bulletin, coastal and forested regions will experience morning mist with temperatures ranging from 24-38°C before thunderstorms develop after midday. Northern sectors including Tamale and Bolgatanga will see afternoon highs of 35-38°C preceding storm activity. GMet specifically cautioned mariners about rough sea conditions and advised residents in low-lying areas to take precautions against possible flash floods.

“These systems can develop rapidly with intense rainfall,” the agency noted in its forecast, urging the public to monitor updates through official channels. The warning comes just weeks after severe flooding in Kumasi displaced hundreds, underscoring seasonal weather risks.

Ghana’s rainy season typically peaks between May-July, with 2025 already recording 23% more rainfall than average for this period according to GMet data.