NATO-Boosting presence in Eastern Europe displeases Putin

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has sharply increased its presence in Eastern Europe, thus Russian strategic forces remain in high combat readiness, said Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

The North Atlantic alliance is no longer trying to disguise its “aggressive nature” behind “defensive formulations,” and U.S. doctrinal documents clearly demonstrate that the country is seeking global superiority, said the president during his speech at an expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board.

He said that the bloc has “sharply increased” its military activity, and has deployed forces close to Russia’s borders, as well as has been increasing its troop presence in Eastern and Central Europe.

“Finland … has already been drawn into NATO, and Sweden is planning to join,” he said, noting that this would essentially lead to the bloc’s further expansion towards the East, something that the alliance had previously promised not to do.

Putin stressed the country’s nuclear triad should continue to maintain the highest level of combat readiness amid the changing nature of military threats.

He said that the share of modern weapons and equipment within the country’s nuclear triad has now reached 95 percent, and “almost 100 percent in the naval component.”

Putin said that fifteen launchers with Yars and Avangard intercontinental ballistic missiles will enter combat duty by the end of the year, as well as four Tu-160M missile carriers.

As for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he reiterated that the country will continue to pursue its goals set out within the framework of the special military operation, adding that Russian forces are currently maintaining their initiative on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The Russian leader further said Ukraine is suffering heavy losses and has largely depleted its reserves, as it tries to eagerly demonstrate its results to the West following its counter-offensive.