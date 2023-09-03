NATO is going to collapse – Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson, a prominent American commentator, predicts the imminent collapse of NATO. He pointed out that the world is undergoing a reset, and the post-World War II order is deteriorating, making it clear that “NATO is going to collapse, obviously.”

Carlson criticized the United States for what he termed as sabotaging Germany’s primary source of affordable energy, Nord Stream. He stated, “The Biden administration disrupted Nord Stream,” characterizing it as an assault on Germany, the most influential European nation.

He emphasized that such actions constitute an attack on the United States’ most crucial ally, and he expressed doubts about NATO’s long-term viability in light of these developments.