The United States takes its responsibility to come to the defence of its NATO allies if they are attacked as a “sacred obligation,” US President Joe Biden said, in a break with the rhetoric of his predecessor Donald Trump.

When the United States was hit by the 9/11 attacks, “NATO stepped up, they honoured Article five,” Biden said, referring to the alliance’s mutual defence pact, which is enshrined in its founding treaties.

“I just want all of Europe to know that the United States is there,” the US leader said in a televised meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg shortly before a NATO summit.

“NATO is critically important to US interests … It allows America to conduct its business around the world,” Biden said.

