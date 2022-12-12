Nature-Based Solutions – Realistic Resolutions for Ghana’s Climatic Crisis

Introduction

According to Niang et al., (2014), surface temperatures all over Africa have risen by at least 0.5°C in the last 50 to 100 years, and the increased warming is well observed to be far beyond natural changes. According to the Fifth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Africa is particularly sensitive to climate change.

There is no doubt that the effects of climate change are already evident all over the world, but developing countries in particular seem to be the most vulnerable. Per the United Nations Framework Convention on climate change (UNFCCC), Africa, Asia, Latin America and Small Island Developing States are those most vulnerable.

Climate change and climate variability may pose severe difficulties to national development unless well-defined climate reform procedures and systems are put in place to rectify these effects as soon as possible. These reforms are important to enhance economic resilience and environmental sustainability.

Our daily activities have led to the warming of the earth through increased greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and less carbon sinks to reduce their concentration and effects. The increase in emissions over time has caused major climatic impacts such as the melting of the Arctic with accompanying major natural disasters such as Hurricanes, flooding, wildfires and heat waves. This further threatens natural ecosystems, environmental viability, and food security due to climate effects on drought and water stability.

In a few years from today, if effective solutions are not developed to address the climate crisis, a tipping point might be reached. As the climate issue worsens, we need to be deliberate and collaborative on strategic climate change adaptation and mitigation measures to help either revert or reduce the impact as much as possible especially for vulnerable populations while simultaneously putting in measures to conserve biodiversity. Since most climate issues are due to human induced actions it would have been very prudent to return to the originality of the environment and let nature take its course, thus the most appropriate and long term solution to the climate crises is Nature-based Solutions (NbS).

Nature-based Solutions (NbS) what are they?

Adopting Nature-Based Solutions is the best practice in this regard. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) defines nature-based solutions as actions to protect, sustainably manage, and restore natural or modified ecosystems, while also enhancing human well-being and socio-economic benefits, as well as addressing climate change, food security, disaster risks, water security, and sanitation issues. To achieve high quality and integrity, nature-based solutions should follow set standards, criteria, and benchmarks.

Nature-based solutions are cost-effective, environmentally viable, and offer a variety of synergistic advantages, such as:

Aiding our society and economy with climate change adaptation.

Lowering net emissions and increasing carbon sinks

Making cities and towns more resilient and pleasant places to live and work.

Contributing to human health and well-being. Creating a biodiversity-driven environment.

Moreover, nature-based solutions should also be people-centered, and community-led, and should incorporate traditional and local knowledge as indigenous people and local communities have relied on natural remedies to enhance local acceptance and understanding.

They should be designed through appropriate stakeholder engagement and involvement to facilitate inclusion, and transparency for easy adoption. Sensitive issues regarding engagements such as land rights should be addressed effectively to prevent conflicts during the implementation of developed solutions.

The benefits of nature-based solutions are enormous and can assist in resolving such environmental challenges as:

Water security. Providing long-term access to enough water to support livelihoods, human well-being, development, disaster preparedness, and ecosystem preservation. Through the protection of Mangrove forests, wetlands and runoff reductions through green spaces.

Food security. Ensures that individuals have sufficient, secure, and nutritious food that satisfies their dietary needs and food choices to live an active and healthy life. This is ensured through Nature-based agricultural innovations and cultivation procedures.

Human health. Improving mental and physical well-being and minimizing disease transmission caused by habitat loss or the eating and commercialization of animals.

Climate change mitigation. Nature has a significant impact on the global climate system. When used properly, nature-based solutions can lessen the need for experimental techniques of carbon capture and storage.

Despite the wide range of benefits, nature-based solutions are usually overlooked because:

There is usually little known monetary profit to be earned, and nature-based solutions sometimes come at the expense of enterprises.

The objective of most organizations and individuals is not to solve environmental problems but to profit from them. Based on this, nature-based solutions are overlooked and not carried out with zeal.

The current quest for economic growth and development model is directly responsible for the mass degradation of the ecosystem and measures to conserve nature have been regarded merely a waste of time.

These solutions seem to be indeginous and sometimes seen as archaic due to the recent preference of technology, economic development and innovation.

Many have argued that nature-based solutions cannot be profitable, yet natural alternatives are quite inexpensive and would cost the country’s economy less money. Bamboo, for example, is an excellent wood substitute that grows like a plant and matures far quicker than most tree species.

Nature-based solutions can assist vulnerable households to adapt to the impacts of climate change and disasters while also reducing warming and conserving biodiversity, with far more positive outcomes, fewer risks, and cheaper costs than engineering-based alternatives.

With the recent movement towards the environmental revolution, companies rather gain by using nature-based solutions and standards. Most international, local investors and susceptible customers are currently driven to investing with climate-inclined companies. Organizations actually stand to spend less and benefit enormously when these nature-based approaches are fully implemented.

Conclusion

Nature-based solutions should be therefore reviewed and incorporated into our organizational structures to aid the development of sustainable and eco-friendly companies across the globe, and especially in Africa where climate impacts would have an enormous effect on the masses.

The NbS could be as simple as green roofs and walls, to eco-parks, mangrove forests, green and blue spaces, which have very effective cooling effects especially in urban regions to help reduce energy stress as a result of global warming. Green spaces are effective mechanisms to ameliorate high temperatures, and therefore an effective adaptation to global warming and heat waves. Very close to NbS are ecosystem engineering solutions that focus on promoting NbS while reducing climate impacts as much as possible.

Primarily, per the European Commission, International Union for Conservation of Nature, NbS are very impactful in addressing natural crises with almost zero repercussions and very vital to the attainment of most of the SDGs which focus on reducing the effect of climate change by 2030.

Author – Elizabeth Dwamena-Asare

