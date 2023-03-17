Nature & Conservation Organizations Open New Building In Dakar

BirdLife Africa, Wetlands International Africa and other organisations working on nature and conservation has officially inaugurated a brand-new headquarters in Dakar dupped as Maison de la Conservation.This landmark eddifice is offered by the MAVA Foundation for Nature.

After a 28-year presence in West Africa, supporting various conservation initiatives the MAVA Foundation for Nature exits the region, counting among its legacies, the La Maison de la conservation which will house four environmental organizations namely BirdLife Africa, Wetlands International Africa West Coast and Gulf of Guinea (WIACO), the Regional Partnership for Coastal and Marine Conservation in West Africa (PRCM), the Regional Network of Marine Protected Areas in West Africa (RAMPAO).

La Maison de la Conservation (LMC) – BirdLife Africa, PRCM, WETLAND, RAMPAO with the two representatives of the MAVA Foundation – inauguration ceremony has been recently inaugurated in the Senegalese capital Dakar.

The inauguration of this imposing building, situated at Zone B district in Dakar was graced byMs. Lynda Mansson, Executive Director MAVA Foundation, and Ms. Charlotte Karibuhoye Saïd, MAVAProgram Director for West Africa. Also noteworthy was the participation of several representatives of state organizations and BirdLife’s strategic partners such as the Royal Society for the Birds Protection (RSPB) and the Nature Communities and Development (NCD).

The inauguration of this headquarters marks an important step in creating synergies between conservation organizations for the benefit of biodiversity management in Senegal and West Africa.

By Alpha Jallow in Dakar