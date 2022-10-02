Naval Training Command at Nutekpor to become regional hub

The Naval Training Command at Nutekpor in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region is envisioned to become a training centre of excellence in Africa.

The Command is meant to accommodate all the Navy’s training schools; Maritime Operations, Supply Application, the Recruit Training, School of Marine Engineering and Combat Systems, and Leadership Training School, all on a 114-acre land.

Others are the Special Forces Training and the Special Boat Squadron Training schools, which would be a one-stop-hub.

The move will help develop the human resources in the Navy and other stakeholders in the maritime industry.

Commodore Godwin Livinus Bessing, the Flag Officer Commanding, said to achieve that vision, there was the need for collaboration between the media and the Command.

He made this known during an interaction with the executives of the Volta-Oti Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at the Command at Nutekpor.

The GJA team, led by its Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Agbaxode, was briefed on the history of the Command, conducted around and given a boat ride on the Volta River.

Commodore Bessing called on the media to lead a crusade to project the Command, which had chalked a lot of successes since its establishment in 2014.

He said it had trained four batches of recruits and is currently training the fifth batch.

He asked the media to sensitise the public on the operations of the Navy to better appreciate its work.

Commodore Bessing said the Command was also working with its international allies in the USA and Denmark to solicit their support for the construction of some facilities to attain the centre of excellence as envisioned.

That support would also help in equipping the naval personnel with the knowledge and skills to deal with national and regional maritime threats of piracy, armed robbery and terrorism in the Gulf of Guinea.

Mr Agbaxode, the Volta-Oti GJA Chairman, expressed gratitude to the Command for the invitation and said the collaboration would inure to the benefit of the Association, the Navy and the Military in general.

He hinted of plans to make Commodore Bessing an honorary member of the regional GJA chapter, saying the media already had a long-standing relation with the army, the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho.