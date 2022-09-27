Naval Training Command calls for strong collaboration between the media and military

Commodore Godwin L. Blessing, the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) at Nutepkor in the South Tongu District of the Volta region, has called for a strong collaboration between the media and the military.

He said such collaborations build trust, ensure information sharing, improve security and make the work of the military relatable to civilians.

Commodore Blessing made this remark, when the leadership of the Volta/Oti Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) honoured an invitation from the Naval Training Command.

He noted that the doors of the military in the Volta and Oti regions including the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho are always to the media.

The visit is the first step of collaboration between the media and the command, which serves as the head of the military (Garison Command) in the two regions.

Mr. Emmanuel Agbaxode, the GJA Chairman, who led the delegation including some media practitioners in the enclave, welcomed the partnership and assured the military of the media’s support.

He said the media in the region have had a long-standing relationship with the military operations in the two regions.

Mr. Agbaxode was hoping that the partnership would be cemented to serve the mutual interest of the two institutions and that of the public.

The NAVTRAC established in 2014 was commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in October 2020.

“The facility which sits on 114 acres of land along the Volta River is designed to be the unified and functional command for training in the Ghana Navy.”

NAVTRAC currently runs and coordinates five out of the envisaged schools of the Navy Command.

“They are Supply Application School, School of Maritime Operations and Naval Recruits Training School, Leadership Training School in Tema and Marine Engineering and Compat Systems in Sekondi.”

The GJA team included, Mr. Kafui Gati, the Vice Chairman, Mr. Frederick Duodu Takyi, Secretary, Madam Ewoenam Kpodo, Treasurer and Mr. Lambert Atsivor, Administrator.

Some Navy officials present include, Nii Okai Ankrah, Commanding Officer, Naval Base, Nutekpor, and Lt. Commander, Frederick Kutsoati, Commanding Officer, Supply Application School.

Others are Lt. Commander Michael Awuah, Assistant Commanding Officer, School of Maritime Operations, Lt. Commander and Emilio Okyere-Dadzie – Commanding Officer, Naval Recruits Training School.