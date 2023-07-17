NAVTRAC commissions Special Boat Squadron to improve operations

The Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) at Nutekpor in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region has commissioned a Special Boat Squadron (SBS) structure with their respective equipment to enhance their operations at the base.

These include a total injection of US$6.4 million to equip the SBS unit and the entire NAVTRAC with the provisions of two 38 ft. Defender Class Safe Boat, US Marine Forces Africa SBS equipping kit, replacement of the NAVTRAC Pontoon Pier, the construction of an SBS Mobile Training Camp, and NAVAF Taskforce 68 Seabees, which would support Naval infrastructure projects and others.

Madam Virginia Palmer, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, during the commissioning ceremony, expressed excitement over the good ties between the two countries.

She said the US remained concerned about the security, humanitarian and political crises unfolding in the Sahel and further pledged for a stronger bond among the nations.

“We know the security threat do not just come from the Sahel, piracy and illegal fishing in the Gulf of Guinea also poses a persistent threat to Ghana’s property,” she added.

Mrs. Palmer said a safe and secure Gulf of Guinea means prosperity for the entire region and “that is why just two years ago, we partnered with the Ghana Navy to combat and prevent piracy in the gulf.”

She said the United States would invest a total amount of US$ 48M to help train and equip the Ghana Armed Forces which as part, would also include supporting Ghana as the host for Flintlock which involved 29 nations’ military with a historic first Maritime Special Operation Task Unit at the Naval Command.

Mr. Tom Norring, the Danish Ambassador to Ghana who was in attendance, said the partnership would bring success to the beneficiary countries and more would be done for its improvement.

Commodore Bright Emmanuel Kofi Atiayao, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of the Naval Training Command who received the items on behalf of the Command, expressed his appreciation to the two countries for their collaborative support.

A sod was also cut for the construction of a Vehicle Maintenance Unit, Boat storage Facility, and T- pier.

The projects were a collaborative support to the Ghana Navy, the United States, Denmark and the Ghana Armed Forces.