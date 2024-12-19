Navy Kenzo and Jimmie Akinsola become latest Sportsbet.io ambassadors

Sportsbet.io, the world’s favourite crypto sportsbook, is celebrating the holiday season with two more blockbuster additions to its roster of ambassadors.

Navy Kenzo, the renowned and award-winning Tanzanian afrobeats duo, become the latest superstars from the world of music to ‘Join the Crypto Experience’ with Sportsbet.io.

Consisting of Aika and Nahreel, Navy Kenzo are known for hits including ‘Company’, ‘Fella’ and ‘Manzese’. They are excited to join other music sensations, like rapper King Kaka, in joining the Sportsbet.io team.

Also becoming a Sportsbet.io ambassador is Nigerian broadcaster, actor and sports presenter Jimmie Akinsola. Jimmie is well known in Nigeria and beyond for his work on Beat FM, SuperSport and more.

He’ll be helping to spread the word about Sportsbet.io across his extensive network in the entertainment world.

Sportsbet.io’s ‘Join the Crypto Experience’ ambassador program has rapidly expanded across sports, entertainment and other areas, with globally recognised names, like Nigerian actor and model JayPaul, joining the fray.

If you are a natural-born networker with world-class content creation skills, you may also be able to join. Find out more here: https://jointhecryptoexperience.io/.

