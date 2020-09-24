The Overlord of Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, has bestowed the title “Maligu Naa” on Mr Augustine Blay, Secretary to the Vice President, in recognition of his hard work, focus, and dedication to duty.

Nayiri Sheriga said Mr Blay had been supportive of the Vice President and, thus, acknowledged his efforts with the traditional title.

The Chief presented a traditional smock to him and urged him to continue with the good works.

The presentation took place during the inauguration of the North East Regional House of Chiefs at Nalerigu.

Mr Blay, adorned in the smock and a matching hat, paid homage to Nayiri Naa Sheriga and his elders for the recognition.

“I am very grateful to His Royal Highness, the Nayiri, for the recognition and presentation,” said Mr Blay.

“I was pleasantly surprised and I very much appreciate the recognition by no other than the Nayiri. I am deeply honoured and humbled.”

Mr Blay dedicated the presentation to the entire staff of the Vice President’s Office as the recognition was an affirmation of the hard work of his colleagues.

“This recognition is a testament to the great work that the whole staff of the Vice President undertake every day. I dedicate it to all my colleagues; we have all been recognised.”

“The Vice President is a great leader who has the country at heart. It is, therefore, a pleasure supporting him and making sure that his office runs smoothly.”

“As we celebrate North East today, I will also like to celebrate all the remaining five regions. We thank God for the life of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia for making this day possible.”