Nayram Ama Aryee completes 8 kilometer cross-country competition

A seven year old basic four pupil of Ativuta Basic School in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region, Ms Nayram Ama Aryee, has received commendation for her outstanding performance in a girls inter-schools cross-country race.

The competition was part of the annual extra curricular sporting activities organized by the Agbozume East Circuit of the Ketu South directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The seven year old placed 32nd out of a total of 40 girls drawn from ten basic schools under the circuit, who took part in the eight kilometer race starting from the Afiadenyigba Police barrier to the Agbozume Logove basic school.

Mr Aryee Gideon Seth, headmaster of Ativuta Basic School in an interview with News Ghana after the competition on Friday, praised young Nayram for her sterling performance.

He said although the young girl did not emerge overall winner in the competition, her pace in the race from start to finish was consistent and her stamina was astonishing, which needed commendation.

“She was full of strength and determination from the start of the race to the end – if she is carefully groomed, she will reach greater heights,” Mr Aryee observed.

He called on the parents of the young girl to support her to excell both academically and in sports.

The headmaster further appealed to the National Sports Authority (NSA) to work on developing and improving girls and women participation in sporting activities in the country.

Ms Nayram Ama Aryee, told our reporter that she was very happy to have completed the race successfully.

She hopes to build a carrier in sports, especially athletics in the future.