NBA Calls For Enhanced Cooperation Between It And Regulatory Institutions

Mr Eric Amaning Okoree, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Biosafety Authority (NBA), has called for enhanced cooperation and collaboration between the NBA and regulatory institutions in the biosafety Space.

He said through knowledge exchange intensification and sharing of modern biotechnology, a lot can be achieved to enhance national development.

He explained that the field of modern biotechnology required a concerted effort of all professionals tasked to ensure that the product of modern biosafety and biotechnology were safe for human consumption and the environment.

“With the increase in the human population and the improvement in technology, we need to ensure that food security is attained. This requires we innovate and improve using modern biotechnology.

“We, therefore need to ensure that the various protocols on the regulation of products of modern biotechnology- genetically modified organisms are safe for Ghanaians,” he said.

The sensitization had the goal of enhancing the working knowledge of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and their regulation in Ghana.

Interacting with officers of the Customs Laboratory of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in Accra as part of the NBA’s public sensitization mandate, Mr Okoree indicated that the NBA had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with seven state regulatory institutions.

They are the Customs Laboratory Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The rest are Veterinary Services Department (VSD), Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), Plant Protection & Regulatory Services Department (PPRSD) and Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA).

On the role of the Customs Laboratory of the GRA as a partner in the regulation of GMOs in Ghana, Mr Okoree stated that with their role and mandate in cross border movement (clearance for passage of goods and cargoes, and a good resource laboratory), the importation of GMOs would be subjected to severe scrutiny to ensure that only products approved by the NBA would be imported or exported.

The CEO further indicated that with a concerted effort by all the regulatory agencies, only products that had passed the test of safety would be allowed into the country and urged all the agencies exhibit professionalism in the regulatory value chain.

“We need to create a constructive synergy with all the regulatory provisions on GMOs to be able to handle the wider biosafety, biosecurity and bioethics,” he said.

Mr Okoree added that GMOs could be become evasive and spread without control hence the need for a stringent regulatory regime.

He, therefore, educated the officers on the NBA’s mandate, permit approval and decision-making process adding that the NBA provided regulation for confined field trials, introduction unto the market, placement, import and export and transit.

Mrs Phyllis Sekyi-Djan, Assistant Commissioner of the Customs Laboratory, entreated the officers to ensure that all goods for imports and exports were duly approved by the NBA

She further advised the NBA to sign into the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) platform to ensure that the approval process was streamlined and conformed to the regulatory standards.