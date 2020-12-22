Mr Mohammed Moomin, the Upper West Regional Manager of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), said his outfit is working to help facilitate the growth of businesses in the Region.

He said as part of their mandate, they were providing regular technical and managerial capacity building for business operators in the Region, which was a core component of business development and sustainability.

Mr Moomin said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa on the side-lines of a training programme for pre-packaged food and sachet water producers in the Region, organised by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

Other business support services he identified included: access to credit facilities and financial support, formation of trade associations and leadership skill development among others.

The NBSSI Regional Boss observed that it was the desire of every business operator to grow and expand his or her business for posterity, and emphasised the need for them to observe basic business ethics such as records keeping.

“Record keeping is very vital component of every business. Its importance is that it helps the person to know what he or she is doing, where he or she has faulted. If you want to borrow from the bank, the bank will want to know how you are running your business and the strength of the business; and it’s in the records that the bank can get this,” he explained.

Mr Moomin also urged business operators to approach their activities with the seriousness and business mind-set that it deserved as indifferent attitude towards the business was detrimental to its growth and sustainability.

On his part, Mr Albert Ankomah, the Upper West Regional Head of the FDA entreated business operators to take advantage of the services of the NBSSI, not only in accessing credit facilities but also the business capacity building it provided.

He stated that the FDA was not only focusing on ensuring that businesses that were under its regulation produced quality products, but also to ensure the sustainability of those businesses.