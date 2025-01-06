NCA Director General Announces Decision to Proceed on Terminal Leave Amid Government Transition

In a significant development, Dr. Joe Anokye, the Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), has announced that he will begin his terminal leave effective January 7, 2025.

The move comes as part of the ongoing transition between the outgoing Akufo-Addo administration and the incoming John Mahama government. Dr. Anokye’s decision, shared through a formal letter dated January 6, 2025, signals the conclusion of his tenure, which has spanned several years of overseeing major changes and challenges within Ghana’s telecommunications sector.

In his notice, Dr. Anokye expressed his gratitude for the cooperation he has received from various sector players, noting that the communications industry has seen considerable transformations under his leadership. These changes, he added, have been achieved through collective efforts, which have helped overcome significant challenges and strengthened the sector’s overall structure.

Dr. Anokye’s letter was addressed to key figures within the telecommunications industry, including the Chief Executive Officers of major companies such as Telecel Ghana, AT Ghana, Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana), and the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, among others. His resignation letter underscored the importance of the collaboration with these entities during his time at the helm of the NCA.

He further outlined that, in the interim, he will hand over leadership responsibilities to his two Deputy Directors General until a new Director General is appointed. Dr. Anokye expressed confidence that his deputies would receive the same level of support and cooperation from the sector players, thanking them for their backing during his tenure.

This announcement marks the end of Dr. Anokye’s impactful leadership at the NCA, and sets the stage for the appointment of a new Director General as part of the broader governmental transition. The industry will now look ahead to what changes the new administration may bring to the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape in Ghana.