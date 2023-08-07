NCA engages Staff on 5G and Spectrum Training

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has engaged 20 of its staff in an intensive four-day training on 5G and Spectrum at Ho in the Volta Region.

A statement issued in Accra said the training, in partnership with Huawei Ghana, equipped participants with insights on 5G Business and Industry Application Scenarios.

It also equipped them on Sub-6GHz Spectrum Development and Progress, 4G/5G Network Construction Standards and QoS Application Cases, 4G/5G Network Construction, Supervisions and Obligations.

Mr. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko, the Acting Director Engineering at the NCA, emphasised that the training came as part of the Authority’s effort to improve the skills capacity of its employees to enable them stay up-to-date with industry trends for the effective delivery of their services, in regulating the telecommunications industry.

“As a regulatory Authority shaping Ghana’s digital landscape, we have to keep pace with the rapid technological advancements like 5G,” he said.

He said they might not have insight into all the research and development going on in the various vendor organizations, but training programmes like this enable us to bridge that gap to keep up with the latest vendor innovations.

The Acting Director expressed his gratitude to Huawei for organizing the training and urged participants to make the most of the opportunity.

He tasked them to apply the knowledge gained in their various divisions to help in the achievement of the country’s digital transformation agenda.

Mr. Kweku Essuman Quansah, the Deputy Managing Director at Huawei Ghana, underscoring the importance of the training programme indicated that, “As a Company with over 30 years experience in the ICT ecosystem and a global leader in the 5G industry, Huawei understood the immense potential of 5G wireless capabilities and its transformative impact on various sectors.

The training, he said, came as part of the Company’s commitment to collaborate with partners to meet the increasing digital demands of the industry.

He encouraged participants to take the training seriously and pass on the knowledge gained to other colleagues in the industry.

The four-day training was facilitated by industry experts from South Africa and China.