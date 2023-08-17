NCA hosts 100 Girls in ICT

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has hosted one hundred (100) selected participants from various regions of the 2023 National Girls-In-ICT Initiative at the NCA Tower in Accra.

This was part of an Open Day activity organised by the Ministry of Communications and

Digitalisation (MoCD) to provide the opportunity for the selected girls to acquire knowledge,

in the field of ICT of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Welcoming the girls on behalf of the Director General of the NCA, Mr. Joe Anokye, the Director for Consumer and Corporate Affairs Division, Mrs. Nana Defie Badu applauded the MOCD for empowering the girls to become leaders in society.

She said that the initiative gives the girls the opportunity to have a good understanding of the ICT field to inform their career decisions.

Some female staff of the NCA served as a source of inspiration, motivating them to pursue

diverse roles in ICT, not only within Ghana but also at the global level.

The 100 girls selected from the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions, were presented with souvenirs to aid in their studies.