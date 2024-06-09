NCA inaugurates Dispute Resolution Committee to address challenges in the sector

The National Communication Authority (NCA) has inaugurated its Dispute Resolution Committee(DRC) as part of the effort to internally address disputes and challenges in the communication sector.

The committee has Mr. Patrick Boateng as the Board Chair with the following as the members, Professor Mark Adom Asamoah, Honourable Ama Pomaa Boateng and Dr. Jemima Nunoo Apiah.

The rest were Mr. Prince Hari Crystal, Mr. Kofi Owusu -Nhyria Esq, Mr. Kusum Appiah, Mrs. Golda Sowah Adjei with Madam Adjoa Asante as the Secretary of the committee.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony in Accra, the Board Chairman of NCA, Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah II said the creation of the committee was line with Electronic Communication Act, 2008 (Act775) and serves as an outfit to deal with issues in the communications sector other than the courts.

He said DRC comprises with seasoned personalities capable of providing effective and efficient adjudicatory services to enhance the operations of the Authority as well as the sector adding, that the NCA will roll out programmes to sensitive players in the sector about the operations of the committee.

The Board Chairman urged members of the committee to exhibit transparency, high ethically standards in the discharge of duties and called on stake holders to take advantage of the works of the committee.

The Director-General of NCA, Mr. Joe Anokye said the establishment of the DRC will help address, pressing issues and disputes in the communications space than to engage the courts and explain that the unit will serve as the first point of reference to address disputes.

He reminded stakeholders that the complains unit is still in operations and added that the DRC is still opened to all to resolve issues amicably to bring sanity among sector players.

Report by Ben LARYEA