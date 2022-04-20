NCA Joins CSA to ensure cybersecurity in Ghana

The National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) have reaffirmed their commitment to ensure cybersecurity in the country.

The two institutions led by their respective Director-Generals at a meeting, recognised the importance of securing the Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) and ensuring a safe online experience for citizens since the adoption of internet technology in Ghana was increasing at a very fast pace.

The two institutions have been collaborating in several areas since 2017 towards the development of cybersecurity in Ghana.

The collaborative efforts, among others, have been recognised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and Ghana was scored 86.69 per cent in the latest Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI).

The score is a major progress from previous ratings in 2017 and 2018, which were 32.6 per cent and 43.7 per cent respectively.

The institutions have resolved to hold joint discussions with various designated CII owners and come up with sector-specific directives to serve as guidelines for the protection of the CIIs.

They also agreed to collaborate in the area of capacity building of the staff of both institutions to ensure that the personnel had fundamental knowledge and appreciation of cybersecurity.

The capacity building projects will include exchange programmes, technical workshops, and consultations.

The institutions agreed to work together to determine a minimum certification as baseline requirements for Computer Emergency Response Team staff in both institutions.

They will also collaborate in the area of awareness creation and public education on critical national issues, technology usage, cybersecurity, cybercrime and related matters.

They also agreed to adopt a multi-stakeholder engagement approach through partnerships to enhance stakeholder knowledge on the law and create a cooperative environment to support law enforcement and build capacities among various sectors.