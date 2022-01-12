NCA, Mobile Network Operators commit to successful SIM registration

The Board of Directors of the National Communications Authority (NCA) and Chief Executive Officers of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have pledged commitment to ensure that the ongoing SIM card registration exercise is successful.

This follows a meeting at the behest of the NCA with the MNOs and developers of the SIM card registration application to resolve subscriber challenges with the ongoing registration exercise, which began on October 1, 2021.

Since December last year, SIM registration centres have been charaterised by long-winding queues with customers calling for an extension of the March 31st deadline for the exercise.

A joint statement by the NCA on behalf of AirtelTigo Ghana, Glo Ghana, MTN Ghana, and Vodafone Ghana, said the meeting was to review and outline solutions to all the issues identified with the SIM registration process with specific focus on improving subscriber experience.

The statement, said at the end of the meeting, it was resolved that stakeholders, including the NCA, all MNOs and App Designers be committed to collaboration to ensure the success of the exercise.

It further resolved “that all MNOs will work to improve customer experience at various registration centres to reduce and eliminate long queues at stage two of registration.”

Also, it said: “All MNOs will take urgent steps to increase the number of agents and staff undertaking the biometric capture at the stage two of the exercise, open up additional registration points and increase the number of devices for the biometric capture.”

According to the statement, MNOs would publish the locations for the SIM registration for subscribers to easily locate centres close to them.

“There will be continuous updates of the SIM card registration application to ensure it is robust and efficient at all times,” the statement said.

It noted that there would be deeper collaboration to ensure that all associated challenges with the SIM card registration exercise were addressed promptly.

“It is the expectation of all stakeholders that all concerns regarding the SIM registration will be resolved for a successful exercise,” it said.