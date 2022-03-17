NCA staff make Ghana proud at the World Telecommunications Standardization Assembly

Ghana has been appointed to the Telecommunications Standardization Advisory Group (TSAG) Vice Chairmanship position at the just ended World Telecommunications Standardization Assembly (WTSA), organized by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in Geneva, Switzerland from 1 st to 9 th March, 2022.

The event also saw Ghana taking Vice Chair positions for four (4) other ITU Telecommunication Standardization Sector (ITU-T) Study Groups (SG) as follows:

Name of Appointed Representative ITU-T Position Mr. Yaw Boamah Baafi SG 2 Vice Chair – Operational Aspects Mr. Frederick Asumanu SG 3 Vice Chair – Economic and Policy Issues Mr. Kofi Ntim Yeboah-Kordieh SG 11 Vice Chair – Protocols and Test Specifications Mr. Kwadwo Osafo-Maafo SG 17 Vice Chair – Security

This comes after the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization (MoCD) in collaboration with the National Communications Authority (NCA) submitted qualified candidates for the positions.

The appointment of these candidates put Ghana in a strategic position to continue with the frontiers of influencing global standardization policy making at the ITU, taking into account the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which Ghana is a co-chair.

Ghana will also consolidate her gains over the years at the ITU towards the bid for the 5th re-election to the ITU Council, as well as Radio Regulations Board (RRB) for 2023 – 2026 during the Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22) in September, 2022.

Meanwhile, just this year, Ghana’s Kwame Baah Acheamfuor completed a successful run as Chairman of the WTSA Study Group 12, which focused standards for performance, quality of service and quality of experience.

For almost ten years, Kwame led SG-12 to rollout very relevant industry standards that are currently widely used globally. Key among them were in-car communication standards and video quality standards that informed the quality of experience people hard in the comfort of their homes during the Covid-19 lockdown across the world.

Kwame now heads Regulatory Administration at the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) and is also Ghana’s focal person for Smart Africa Alliance.