NCA Stops MTN’s “Free After 1” Promo

MTN Ghana has been forced to curtail the benefits of its 25th Anniversary “Free After 1” promotion due to a directive from the National Communication Authority (NCA) with regards to MTN’S significant market power (SMP) status.

As part of SMP regulatory interventions, MTN has been directed not to offer the cheapest call, data and SMS prices on the market. The directive is designed to allow the smaller players be able to compete on prices.

The Free After 1 promo meant that MTN customer were to pay only 30Gp for the first minute of every call and pay nothing for the rest of the time the call remain active. This makes MTN call rates the lowest on the market, particular for those on the anniversary promo.

NCA thinks of that promo offer as anticompetitive and has therefore compelled MTN to reduce the benefit from complete free to only 10 minute free.

So, for those on that promo package, accessible on *550#, every call will automatically drop on the 10th minute and one has to initiate another call to continue any conversation.

MTN issued a circular as follows:

Y’ello Valued Customer, in line with a regulatory directive, kindly be informed that effective 1/10/22, the Free After 1 subscription will allow you to call ALL local networks at 0.301 for the first minute and enjoy up to 10 free minutes in addition. Dial *550# to enjoy amazing offers from MTN. Click www.mtn.com.gh for more info. Ts & Cs apply.

Thank you.