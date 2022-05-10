NCA supports 80 with laptops to mark 2022 Girls in ICT Day

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has presented one laptop each to some 80 selected girls from four (4) regions who participated in the “Open Day” event for the National Girls in ICT celebration, held at the NCA Tower in Accra.

The beneficiaries comprised of 20 girls from each of the four regions – Oti, Central, Western North and North East Regions.

Deputy Director-General, Managerial Operations at NCA, Olivia Okailey Quartey welcomed the girls on behalf of the Director-General, Joe Anokye, expressing her delight at seeing such young girls demonstrate an interest in ICT.

She stated that because ICT has become a very integral part of today’s job market, it must be embraced completely.

Olivia Quartey further charged the girls to seize the opportunity given them by Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD), which has showed commitment to empowering girls with ICT and digital skills.

“It is our hope that the Girls in ICT initiative will change and propel you all to further heights, as you are the future of the country. Take the opportunity and run with it,” she urged the young girls.

Speaking during the event’s motivational session, some female NCA staff members noted

that women are underrepresented in the ICT field, which is why the Girls in ICT programme

fosters an environment that empowers and encourages young girls to consider career

paths in the field of ICT.

The girls were further motivated to update themselves and work hard as the opportunities in the space are endless.

Among the female NCA staff who engaged the girls were Flora Okine (Engineering), Gifty Dadebea Adjei (Cybersecurity), Caroline Iddi (Information Technology), Elizabeth Essel (Legal), Wilhemina Asomaning (Human Resource) and Mercy Obeng-Dapaah (Consumer and Corporate Affairs).

Millicent Abra Aidoo-Buameh, one of the supervisors, expressed gratitude to the

NCA on behalf of the eighty (80) participants and indicated that the timing of the laptop

donations to the participants has come at an opportune time and assured the Authority

of their use for the intended purpose.

She added that despite the initiative’s remarkable achievements, gaps in access to ICT education and lack of tools for ICT education persist, and therefore encouraged all and sundry to follow NCA’s lead in supporting this initiative.