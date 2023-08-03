NCA US$4 million scandal: Alhaji Osman gets a presidential pardon

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has granted presidential pardon to the former Deputy National Security Coordinator under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman who, together with two others, was jailed for causing financial loss to the state while he was a member of the Board of National Communications Authority (NCA).

The President has directed the Interior Minister to take the necessary steps to give effect to the presidential pardon immediately.

A letter signed and by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante said the decision was taken in consultation with the Council of State.

“I am directed by the President of the Republic to inform you that pursuant to a petition dated 19 July 2021, from the Paramount Chief of Kpembi Traditional Area, Kpembewura Haruna Dari Bismark Banbange Ndefoso I, for presidential pardon and release of Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman on grounds of ill-health and good behaviour.”

“…in consultation with the Council of State, the President has exercised the prerogative of mercy in favour of Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman, and has granted him a pardon, in accordance with Article 72(1) (a) of the Constitution. Kindly take the necessary steps to give effect to the presidential pardon immediately,” the letter said.

Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman was sentenced to a five-year jail term in 2020 for wilfully causing financial loss to the state in what has become known as the NCA scandal.

His two other jail mates were the then Director-General of NCA, William Tevie and the then Board Chairman, Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie.

They were found guilty in a case involving over $4 million earmarked for the purchase of spy equipment, out of which only $1 million was paid and the remaining $3 million was fraudulently disbursed among the convicts and other beneficiaries.