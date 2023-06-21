NCA Warns Public Against Circulating FAKE SIM Blocking Message

The National Communications Authority (NCA) is cautioning the public against a FAKE message going viral on WhatsApp, purporting to provide assistance to persons who SIM cards are up for blocking.

The said fake messages reads; Your number is shortlisted for blocking by NCA. Verify/update your Ghana Card via Android app: https://cutt.ly/SIMREG or visit our office to avoid sim blocking.

It provides a weblink and asks people to either click the link or visit the NCA for assistance.

But in a CONSUMER ALERT notice, the regulator said “This Message is Not from the NCA – Do Not Click on the Link.”

It then assured Ghanaians who have fully registered their SIM cards that their numbers will not be blocked.

It would be recalled that since the mass disconnection of unregistered, partially registered and fraudulently registered SIM cards on June 1, 2023, several holders of fully and properly registered SIM cards have been complaining of their SIM cards being blocked.

The Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Urusla Owusu-Ekuful has urged all such affected persons to either report to their respective telcos or to the NCA and the issues will be addressed.

But it appears some fraudsters and scammers are bent on taking advantage of that situation to capture the details of genuine SIM holders by creating the impression that their SIM cards are up to blocking if they do not click on the fake link for help.

It is important that the every individual is on the alert and only dealt with their respective telcos or the NCA directly, and not via any weblink.

Meanwhile, the Minister had said that following the service disconnection on the 9 million SIM cards on June 1, 2023, the NCA will soon announce a date for a complete deactivation of SIM cards that remain unregistered after that date.

But there are ways one can get a blocked SIM unblocked through the legitimate channels.