NCA will begin broadcasting digital audio trial in August

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has said they beginning August 2023, it will commence a Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) trial that will allow selected FM stations to be heard simultaneously in Accra and Kumasi.

What this means is that the broadcast of a FM station located in Accra can be heard directly in Kumasi without passing its feed through a Kumasi-based station, while a station located in Kumasi can also be heard in Accra without having to pass their feed through other stations in Accra.

A statement from NCA said “this trial positions Ghana as the first country in West Africa and the fourth in Africa to deploy DAB.”

It noted that DAB ushers in a new era of radio broadcasting, harnessing digital signals to deliver enhanced sound quality, expanded station choices and interactive features.

“Overcoming the limitation of traditional analogue FM radio, DAB promises a transformative and engaging listening experience,” it said. “Ghana will deploy the latest version of DAB, called DAB+.”

Benefits of DAB

The expected benefits of DAB include the following: