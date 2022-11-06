NCA working on including Voter ID and Passport for SIM Registration

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has disclosed that it is working on temporarily allowing Voters ID cards and Passport for SIM registration.

The regulator said it has been discussed at a SIM registration technical meeting to update the SIM registration App to allow a temporal use of Voters ID for the purpose.

It however explained that the process to include the Voter ID will take several weeks if not months to complete.

The NCA also said it is yet to hold deep dive technical discussions on the integration effort with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) providers.

It noted that a similar effort with Passport integration has taken more than three months and counting and still not complete.

The Authority made the disclosure in a press release in reaction to a social media post by Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram and a member of the select committee on Communications concerning the use of the voters’ ID Card for the ongoing SIM registration exercise.

The MP had claimed that the regulator was going to include Voter IDs for SIM Registration, which the NCA debunked and explained what exactly was discussed at the meeting with stakeholders.

The regulator insisted that currently, there is no medium for registration with Voters ID in the current SIM registration exercise; Ghana Card remains the only ID.

The NCA stated that the general public will be duly informed when both integration efforts are complete as well as the modalities and conditions of use.

Until then, Ghana Card remains the only ID for the current SIM registration exercise.

Find the NCA’s Press Release Below: