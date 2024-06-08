NCC and UNESCO Collaborate to Empower Artists in Creative Arts Industry

More than 50 artists within the performing and visual arts sectors in the Central and Western Regions have been empowered to enhance their works for personal growth and national development.

They were empowered during a two-day training to enhance their understanding of relevant policies and legal frameworks that govern the cultural and creative landscape within and beyond the country.

It was organised by the National Commission on Culture (NCC) in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as part of the UNESCO-ASCHBERG Programme for artists and cultural professionals.

The aim was to create and implement a comprehensive training programme that will equip artists with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate cultural policies and legal aspects related to their craft.

Additionally, it was to provide them with the necessary resources to produce high-quality works that reflect their cultural heritage, address contemporary socio-cultural issues and ensure both protection and freedom in their creative endeavours.

The training also allowed participants to contribute ideas for the new cultural policy document, currently under review by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The policy is expected to propose ways to elevate the status of artists, safeguard their creative freedom and rights and create a conducive environment for creativity to flourish peacefully.

Dr Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jr, a National Expert on the programme, emphasised the significance of the Creative Arts industry in the global economy, highlighting its crucial role in the country’s success.

He said the sector provided employment opportunities for a significant portion of the populace, particularly young individuals and those with disabilities.

However, Dr Arhin noted that many creative artists, particularly emerging talents in the country, faced challenges due to their limited understanding of relevant policies and legal frameworks affecting their work, thereby hindering their successes in the industry.

Issues such as fair compensation, freedom of expression, and access to institutional support were major concerns addressed through the training programme.

Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, the Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to promoting the preservation, dissemination and presentation of Ghanaian culture.

He emphasised the abundance of talents in the industry, particularly in the Central Region, highlighting the need for mentorship, capacity-building, and confidence-building to propel artists to be successful on the field.

Mr John Kuubeterzie, Founder of Afrimuda Foundation, an organisation dedicated to promoting African cultural heritage, and Ms Otuko Adjoattor, a Virtual Artist, both beneficiaries of the training, praised the initiative.

They expressed confidence in the talent presented across the Region and believed that the program would empower artists to excel and advance in their careers.

They also called for government agencies to organise regular coaching and interactive sessions to motivate artists to reach their full potential.