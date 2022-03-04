NCC Charges Schools To Develop Creative Skills Of Pupils

The National Commission on Culture (NCC) has urged educational institutions to help pupils and students develop creative skills for national growth and development.

Madam Janet Edna Nyame, Executive Director of the Commission, said schools needed to increase drama and talent development activities to harness artistic potential of pupils and students.

In a speech at the 25th edition of the 2022 Sankofa Senior High Schools Drama Competition, Madam Nyame said arts and culture had shaped the country’s national lives, adding that “any event committed to promoting African playwrights, arts and drama is commendable.”

“Drama, music, dance, and poetry are utilised to promote unity in diversity and the harmonious co-existence we all are enjoying today.”

She said that idea was enshrined in Article 39(1) of the 1992 Constitution, which stated that, ” the State shall take steps to encourage integration of appropriate customary values into the fabric of national life through formal and informal education and the conscious introduction of cultural dimensions to relevant aspects of national planning.”

Madam Nyame said, “it behooves on us as citizens, particularly our educational institutions to protect, preserve and promote the nation’s arts and cultural heritage.”

The competition is held in February every year for schools in the Greater Accra Region, with seven schools participating in this year’s edition.

The schools were Achimota Senior High School, Preset Pacesetters Senior High, St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School, Kinbu Senior High/Technical School, St John’s Grammar SHS, Osu Presbyterian SHS and Tema SHS.

Achimota Senior High School won the ultimate prize with a play titled, “The Forbidden Love.”

Preset Pacesetters came second with a play titled, “Somewhere in the Dark Continent.”

St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School, who had won the competition nine times emerged as the 2nd runner up with a play titled, ” The Exciting Part.”

Participants were awarded marks in areas like acting, setting, grammar and special effects.

Mr Daniel Clerk, Head, Performing Arts Department, NCC, commended the bravery and excellence of the young cast on stage.

He said plans were advanced to add more schools from the Eastern Region and said, “Drama activities like this help to teach moral lessons and make the young ones have a sense of responsibility to develop themselves and the country at large.”