NCCE advised to rekindle education on lost Ghanaian values

Barima Offe Akwasi Okogyeasuo II, the Paramount Chief of Kokofu Traditional Area, has implored the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to rekindle education on Ghanaian values to promote discipline in society.

He said respect for elders and authority among the youth was low and stressed the need to re-orient the younger generation about Ghanaian values to make society a better place.

The chief made the call when a team of officials from the Ashanti Regional and district offices of the Commission paid a courtesy call on him at his palace as part of an education tour in the Traditional Area.

The team led by the Regional Director of NCCE, Madam Margaret Konama, presented a portrait with the inscription of duties of a citizen as captured in Article 41 of the 1992 Constitution and two pocket size of the Constitution to the Chief.

Barima Okogyeasuo underlined the need for the NCCE to step up education on values such as respect, integrity, truth, honesty and discipline to inject some level of morality in the Ghanaian society.

He commended the Commission for their efforts in educating Ghanaians on their rights and responsibilities as citizens and pledged the support and collaboration of the Traditional Council to their activities.

He used the opportunity to invite the NCCE to the Traditional Council’s sitting on June 6, to educate the gathering on constitutional and other pertinent national issues.

The sitting, according to the Paramount Chief, was an open forum held every month to discuss issues on development, but was put on hold during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the Traditional Council was revisiting the concept beginning from June 6, and asked the NCCE to use the platform to educate the people to promote national development.

He hinted that traditional laws would be enacted and presented to the Municipal Assembly to incorporate them in their by-laws specifically for the Kokofu Traditional Area in their next sitting.

The by-laws, he noted, would basically concentrate on environmental sanitation and urged the NCCE to participate and contribute to the discussion.

Madam Konama thanked the Paramount Chief and his elders for the warm reception and also applauded them for showing keen interest in the work of the NCCE, saying, that it was the way to go as key stakeholders to build a country that everyone could be proud of.

She said the chief’s request for the NCCE to intensify education on Ghanaian values was in line with the Commission’s theme for the year which is, “Sustaining Our Democracy: Ghanaian Values in Practice.”

She encouraged Ghanaians to discharge their civic responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution and collectively promote national cohesion and unity.