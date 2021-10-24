NCCE advises kingmakers to uphold the truth

Mr Peter Kwabena Gyasi, the Deputy Bono Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has advised kingmakers to uphold truth and ensure legitimate candidates are enstooled to fill vacant positions.

This, he said, would greatly help control chieftaincy disputes and clashes, which threatened community peace and social cohesion.

Speaking at an inter-party dialogue engagement held at Banda-Ahenkro, Mr Gyasi noted chieftaincy disputes remained a major cause of violence that retarded progress in many communities in the region.

The NCCE, in collaboration with the National Security, organised the engagement, which was attended by traditional rulers, assembly members, youth and women groups, on the theme: “National Cohesion and Inclusive Participation in Governance.”

Mr Gyasi asked the kingmakers to be transparent in all processes and dealings relating to enstoolment, saying with a high level of transparency and unnecessary suspicions that triggered conflicts and degenerated into violence could be easily avoided.

He advised the youth to be watchful and not allow themselves to be used as tools to foment troubles and cause violence and entreated them to channel their exuberances into productive activities that would better their lives.

Mr Gyasi highlighted the effects on the multiple sales of land and advised traditional rulers and individual landowners engaged in that to stop the practice.

The consequences of violence, he explained, remained enormous and advised followers of the various political parties in the Banda district to tolerate and live in unity with one another.

Warrant Officer Grade One (WOI) Adjei Darkwah (Retired), an official of the National Security, advised the youth to be wary of politicians, who might lure them to political party vigilantism and ruin their future.

He said vigilantism was outlawed, saying anybody who would be involved in vigilantism would be prosecuted.

Nana Doayah Kumah, the Acting Kurontihene of the Banda Traditional Area, appealed to the government to address the rising youth unemployment, which threatened the prevailing peace and national stability.