NCCE and Doyen Institute to promote security awareness in Ghana

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Doyen Institute of Intelligence and Investigation to promote security awareness programme in Ghana.

The agreement enjoins the Doyen Institute to use its training materials and logistics to train the staff of the NCCE in kidnapping techniques, anti-terrorism

and anti-human trafficking techniques, as well as technology as a threat, home and office safety measures.

Mr Samuel Asare Akumoah, Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations, NCCE, signed for the Commission while Mr George Dosoo-Doyen, the Executive Director of the Doyen Institute initialed for his organisation.

Mr Dosoo-Doyen, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the Institute was providing funding and other logistics and training materials for the security awareness programme as part of its corporate social responsibility for free in the next two years, starting from January 1, this year.

He said, over the past four years, the Institute had used its vast knowledge and expertise in security and intelligence to train personnel and staff in some government institutions, including the Bank of Ghana and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

Mr Dosoo-Doyen said the Institute would collaborate with the staff of the NCCE at the district, regional and national levels for the training programme.

“The essence of the security awareness programme is that after the NCCE staff have been well equipped with security information, they would subsequently be deployed to the various public places like the market, churches, mosques and chiefs’ palace to sensitise and educate the public on security and safety tips,” Mr Dosoo-Doyen explained.

The Doyen Institute of Intelligence and Investigation is one of Africa’s cutting-edge security institution, providing specialised professional programmes in the field of investigations, criminal justice, criminal profiling, operational intelligence, security management and cyber forensics.

Since 2019, the Institute as part of corporate social responsibility has consistently organised security awareness programmes to educate the public on basic security issues.

On the other hand, the NCCE is an independent non-partisan government institution set up under article 231 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.