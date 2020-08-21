The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on Friday appealed to the government to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to vulnerable persons to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Scores of vulnerable persons have taken refuge under the pretext that they cannot afford the PPEs. They claimed the high cost of PPEs especially the nose masks is a big hindrance for its usage,” it said.

Ms Lucille Hewlett Annan, the NCCE Greater Accra Regional Director, told the Ghana News Agency that the supply of PPEs to vulnerable persons would help the COVID-19 educational campaign to yield better results.

She called for the distribution of educational materials on the proper use of the face masks to the districts for distribution to the public.

She said the high rate of transmission of the virus in the Greater Accra Region called for extensive awareness creation and a change in the behaviour and attitude of the public.

Ms Annan said the NCCE interventions across the country were progressively successful. “We monitor and scale up our campaign strategically to meet emerging advocacy threats.

“We will continue with our community-based COVID-19 campaign through the NCCE Civic Educators to ensure that no one is left behind. We must reach out to every community with the preventive message.”

The NCCE Greater Accra Regional Director emphasised adherence to the safety protocols to help curb the spread of the disease.

She said 187,304 persons benefited from the exercise out of which 88,932 were males and 98,372 females.

The Commission said it also observed that a section of the public believed that COVID-19 was a myth.

Recalcitrant persons were also refusing to properly wear the nose masks while others have turned the nose mask into a chin-shield.

Others also prefer to keep their nose masks in the bags and pockets only to use them when confronted by security personnel.

Ms Annan said the region held 3,049 activities as against the target of 640 public education activities on the COVID 19 pandemic.

She said the activities included 642 dawn and dusk broadcasts and street announcements, 2,344 engagements with identifiable groups, 34 radio and 17 television discussions.

She said the exercise was executed in partnership with the Ghana Health Service, the Police Service, the Information Services Department and the District Assemblies.