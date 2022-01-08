NCCE applauds Ghanaians for upholding rule of law

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has commended Ghanaians for their commitment to uphold and protect the rule of law, constitutionalism, and democracy, especially under the Fourth Republican Constitution.

It said upholding the fundamental laws of the country, as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution, was relevant to realising the nation’s development aspirations.

Mr Paul Tetteh, the Assin-Fosu Municipal Director of the Commission, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the essence of the Constitution Day on January 7, reminded Ghanaians of their responsibility to speak against any abuse or breach of the Constitution.

The Day, first observed in 2019, was designated as a public holiday to mark the coming into effect of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution and the birth of the Fourth Republic.

More importantly, it seeks to remind the citizens of their civic and collective commitment to a system of uninterrupted constitutional order.

“Ghanaians should be committed to protecting the legal document for accelerated political and socio-economic growth,” Mr Tetteh said.

To achieve that, he called for increased support for the Commission to step-up public education on the significance of the Day, especially for the younger generation, to appreciate its relevance.

Public awareness was low as many Ghanaians were not aware of the Day’s significance and, therefore, the need for stakeholders to collaborate with the Commission to sensitise students, traders and artisans among other identifiable groups on their civic responsibilities, Mr Tetteh said.

That would help put the articles in the Constitution in their proper perspectives, thereby empowering Ghanaians to defend it to the letter.

He said it could also help cure the apathy towards the celebration of the Day and pledged the NCCE’s commitment to engage with the citizenry and update them on their constitutional rights to contribute meaningfully to the national development.