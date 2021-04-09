NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro has embarked on an intensive education into the Ghettos and hamlets at the beaches on the numerous dead fishes washed ashore.

The Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro NCCE noted that with the level of uncertainty about the consumption of these fishes, it was crucial for the Commission to educate and create awareness on the need not to consume the fishes.

The Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro NCCE has therefore embarked on an intensive public education with the fishmongers, traders and the community members to discard all such fishes in their possession.

Mr Gbriel Bekoe Ofori, an NCCE official, advised the people to refrain from eating the fish and fishermen who were hoarding the fishes not to sell it to the public.

He added that all individuals who had consumes the fish should visit the nearby hospital and polyclinic for medical examination.

With the aid of an information van, the NCCE visited Akoto Lante Lorry Station, Calvary Church, Salaga Market No.1, Salaga Lorry Station and Wato for the sensitization exercise.

The team also went to Dede Store, London Market, Salaga No. 2, Asere Sempe, Gbese, Korle Naa (near the Fire Service Training School) and Assemblies of God Junction.

The report indicated that some fish sellers complained that their business had gone down even though they had not engaged in the patronage of the dead fish and wished that clarification will be made that not all fishes in the market were dangerous for consumption.

Some residents suggested that the government should offer compensation packages to attract people hoarding the fishes to willingly bring it out.

