Madam Evelyn Klokpodzi, the Ketu South Municipal Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called for increased public education on the criteria for acquiring the new voter’s card.

She said the majority of registrants did not understand the requirements for the registration exercise and that sensitization must be stepped up to keep the population abreast with the conditions.

Madam Klokpodzi made the observation when her outfit embarked on a day’s monitoring exercise to some registration centres in the Ketu South Constituency to assess progress of the exercise and the adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

The team visited communities, including, Gbedzekope, Akame, Yelibato, Nogokpo and Agbozume, to sensitise the people on their rights and responsibilities as a registrant and adherence to the COVID-19 health safety protocols.

She said it was important for stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission (EC), to constantly remind the people of the eligibility criteria and the opportunity available to residents.

She said the guarantorship procedure must be mainstreamed since majority of the qualified people did not have the Ghana card or passport to facilitate registration in line with the Constitutional Instrument (C.I 126) but needed to be captured onto the new electoral roll to vote in the December elections.

The Municipal NCCE Director told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the monitoring exercise and engagements with the public had shown that many were still confused about the ongoing registration exercise.

“Just as you’ve heard people wanting to know if they can use their old voter’s ID on December 7, among others, it is evident from the questions they ask that there are many doubts still lingering on their minds that we all have roles to play to ensure no one is left behind,” she said.

“NCCE is doing its best but we need everyone to educate our people to forget the old voter card, get two people already issued with the new card to vouch for them as eligible applicants if they don’t have the required documentation and they in turn, can vouch for up to ten others in their situation as a civic duty,” Madam Klokpodzi said.

