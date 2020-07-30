The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called for the proper disposal of used Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to ensure other people especially children do not come into contact with them.

It said, “PPE such as face masks, gloves, and jackets among others that the general public and health personnel use should be properly disposed in order not to infect children who might have access to them when playing”.

Mr Amatus Talaar, the NCCE Programmes Officer for the Lambussie District, made the call during a sensitization programme for the Muslim community on environmental governance in respect of COVID-19 at Yakadi and Bilaw communities in the Upper West Region.

Mr Talaar also advised participants to cover garbage containers properly since they could be sources of infection when exposed.

He added that the waste that were generated in the community and at individual homes should also be properly segregated for the purposes of recycling.

Mr Talaar called on the Food and Drugs Authority to ensure that the PPE that were sold in the various market centers were safe and met the required standard.

He encouraged all health personnel to exercise a high sense of integrity in the distribution of the PPE they receive from government and Non Governmental Organizations.

