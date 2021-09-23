NCCE calls on youth to be involved in community surveillance

Mr Anthony Kelvin Amoo, the Wassa Amenfi Central District Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has entreated all youth in the district to be vigilant and involve themselves in Community surveillance to curb violent extremism.

Mr. Amoo, said there was the need to bring together the youth in the district to be sensitized on the current violent extremist activities in neighbouring countries and discuss how best the youth could help to prevent it occurrence in Ghana.

The Wassa Amenfi Central District office of NCCE in collaboration with the National Security and supported by the European Union organised the session under the theme: “Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism in Ghana”.

The Regional Director of NCCE, Mr. Justice Ennin, in his presentation implored all participants to be law abiding citizens and adhere to all the provisions under Public Order Act.

He said the youth should be security conscious in their communities and report all signs of threats to the police and other law enforcement agencies.

Reverend Christopher Baidoo, the Chairperson of the Local Christian Council also spoke on peace building mechanisms.

He reiterated the peace and development Ghana emanated from inclusive participation, peaceful coexistence, unity and the respect for each other’s views.

Rev. Baidoo said the youth must preserve the peace in Ghana by involving themselves in productive economic ventures and resist any influence, promise of power and wealth from extremist groups.

He said, “respect for one another’s right and views would help promote national cohesion among the people of Ghana”.

A short film on civil war in some African countries was screened and discussed by the participants.