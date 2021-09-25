NCCE cautions youth against lawlessness



The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has cautioned the youth against lawlessness and mob actions and instance justices, and asked them to hand over suspected criminals to the police.

She also advised them to be vigilant in the neighbourhoods and report suspected criminals to the police to clamp down on their activities.

Ms Doris Gbongo, the Bono Regional Director said modern policing was a shared and collective responsibility and asked the youth to inform the police about people with questionable characters and ‘strange movements’.

Speaking at a day ‘youth activist workshop’ held at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the region, Ms Gbongbo called on them to be law abiding and avoid tendencies that undermined peace and social cohesion.

The commission in collaboration with the National Security organised the workshop to sensitize the youth and create awareness on violence extremism and its related effects on the country’s security.

It was attended by traditional rulers, youth groups, religious organisations, Muslim youth, students and assembly members.

Ms Gbongo expressed concern about rising cases of mob actions and instant justices meted on suspected criminals, saying such lawless attitudes threatened the rule of law and the nation’s fledgling democracy.

Major Retired Osei Agyemang, the Bono Regional Security Coordinator encouraged the formation of community watchdog committees in the various neighbourhoods to help the police fight crime.

He asked citizenry to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order.