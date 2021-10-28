NCCE cautions youth in Ghana against lawlessness

Mr Eric Adu, the Ahafo Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has cautioned the youth against lawlessness, and asked them to hand-over suspected criminals to the police.

He said lawlessness and instant justice threatened societal peace and social cohesion, saying suspected criminals could also be handed-over to religious leaders as well.

Mr Adu gave the advice when speaking at an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting organised by the NCCE with support from the National Security at Hwidiem in the, capital of the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region.

It was attended by representatives of political parties, religious leaders, traditional rulers, youth and women groups and some heads of departments and agencies.

Mr Adu expressed concern about rising cases of crime, extremism and terrorism, not only in the country, but in West Africa and called on everybody to contribute and support the police in fighting crime.

“The increasing crime wave in West Africa should be the concern and responsibility of every citizen to avert such recurrences in Ghana”, he said.

On global terrorism index 2020, Mr Adu explained neighbouring Nigeria, Mali Niger and Burkina Faso ranked high among countries experiencing violence and extremism in Africa.

“Our own attitude opens us up to insecurity. We must be watchful on how we communicate on phones, use the internet, and how we withdraw monies from mobile money vendors and use of ATM cards”, he advised.

Mr Adu entreated parents to monitor the movements of their children and the friends they make in order not to expose them to dangers, and cautioned the youth against the get-rich quick syndrome driving them into occultism.

He expressed gratitude to National Security for supporting the commission and IPDC, saying the engagements had well informed the populace on emerging national issues.