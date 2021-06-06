The National Commission for Civic Education(NCCE),joined staff and pupils of the Bibiani Presbyterian JHS, to celebrate this year’s Citizenship Week, on the theme, “We Are One, Ghana First.’

According to Mr. Awudu Dramani Sam, Western North Regional Director of NCCE, the one-day forum was aimed at sensitizing the children on their civic rights and responsibilities, and to inculcate in them, the virtues of respect for authority, obedience, discipline and patriotism, so that they would grow into responsible adults and citizens.

He said the occasion was also largely intended to celebrate Ghana’s nationhood and it was time Ghanaians moved away from the outmoded era of ethnocentric tendencies, which caused divisions and conflicts and built a unified nation whose people are one, with a common destiny.

He paid glowing tribute to the late Dr.Kwame Nkrumah, first President of the Republic, for introducing the Boarding School system to promote national unity.

The Western North Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES),Mr. Stephen Kwaku Owusu urged the children to practise all what they learnt at the forum in their homes and make positive impact in their families, communities and the country as a whole.

He commended the NCCE for collaborating the efforts of the GES to churn out responsible citizens for the nation’s development.

Ms Benedicta Ohene,a Deputy Director at the Bibiani,Anhwiaso,Bekwai Municipal Assembly (BABMA),who represented the MCE, urged Ghanaians to put Ghana first in all their endeavours and help build a safe and secure nation.

For her part, Madam Martha Nneka Oparah,the Municipal Director of the NCCE, called on Ghanaians to shun all forms of discrimination and help build a prosperous nation of pride.

She also cautioned against partisan politics, which had the tendency to break the nation apart and retard its progress.

Other speakers at the forum were: Supt.Augustine Mensah, Municipal Police Commander, Nana Ago-Saah,an Educationist and Sanaahene of the Anhwiaso Traditional Council and Mrs Joyce Frimpong,Deputy Western North Regional Director of the NCCE.

The function was chaired by Reverend Alex Acheampong, Bibiani District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG).