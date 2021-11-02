NCCE challenges Ghanaians to reaffirm commitment to national peace

Mrs Lucille Hewlett Annan, Greater Accra Regional Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has reaffirmed the commitment of the Commission working in collaboration with National Security to empower Ghanaians to stand for National Peace.

“In order to achieve National peace, we must learn to coexist irrespective of our cultural backgrounds and languages to not bring in any misunderstandings, which could degenerate into conflicts,” Mrs Annan stated at a workshop organised by the Tema Metropolitan NCCE Directorate.

She said it is the mandate of the Commission to work towards the promotion and sustenance of our democracy while inculcating in the Ghanaian citizenry, the awareness of their rights and obligations, through civic education.

Mrs Annan applauded Ghanaians for their coexistence despite their different culture, languages, and backgrounds and stressed the need to continue to live peacefully so as to not start conflicts.

The workshop which was on the theme, “Empowering Ghanaians to stand for National cohesion and inclusive participation” Mrs Annan noted that the laws of the land did not allow the formation of any vigilante group.

“Political parties are not allowed to form any vigilante group saying that, it has been banned and no one should form or join it. Anyone found guilty, will serve a jail term,” she said.

The NCCE Greater Accra Regional Director explained that the Commission would continue to create and sustain within the society the awareness of the principles and objectives of the 1992 Constitution as the fundamental law of the people of Ghana.

She noted that the public education embarked upon by the Commission in collaboration with the National Security also reinforces its commitment to educate and encourage the public to defend the Constitution at all times, against all forms of abuse and violation.

Mrs Annan also advocated the use of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system to settle issues, a system she noted brings more cohesion into the society, especially in non-criminal cases.

“As part of its mandate to educate the general public on important national issues and to create awareness on the rights and responsibilities of the Ghanaian citizenry, NCCE with support from the Ministry of National Security has embarked on a series of community education and sensitization activities.

The activities largely targeted the youth and citizens in districts of the Oti, Volta, parts of Bono East and Eastern regions, coastal districts of Greater Accra, Central, Western regions, and the border districts of Western North, Ahafo and Bono regions, as well as other hotspot communities and districts across the country.

The programme broadly seeks to promote national cohesion, peaceful co-existence, and countering extremist activities especially in the parts of the country where peace and security are under threat.